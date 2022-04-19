Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. 56,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,768. The company has a market cap of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

