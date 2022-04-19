Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post $4.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.14. 504,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

