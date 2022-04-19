Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.63.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

