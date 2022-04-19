Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Latch stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 1,642,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,300. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Analysts expect that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Latch by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

