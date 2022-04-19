LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 13.6% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LendingClub by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

