LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

LC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 1,852,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 20.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in LendingClub by 35.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

