LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.73.

LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

