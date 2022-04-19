LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $36,732.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,990,969 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.