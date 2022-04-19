Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.
Several analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.