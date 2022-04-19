LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $60.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

