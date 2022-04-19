Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $518,612.97 and $13,223.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,422,450 coins and its circulating supply is 23,347,023 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

