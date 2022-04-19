Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.68. 93,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 212,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.