Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $535,929.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.03 or 0.07496733 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,393.72 or 1.00166012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.