Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 26.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 295,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of LYEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

