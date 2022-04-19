Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

