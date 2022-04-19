Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.