Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

