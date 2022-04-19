Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

