Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,175. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

