Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,754,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.