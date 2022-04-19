Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 7.2% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 16,088,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,097,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

