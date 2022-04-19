Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $4,055,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

