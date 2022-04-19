Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,920,054 shares.The stock last traded at $89.33 and had previously closed at $89.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,695 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,557,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,118.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 490,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 468,603 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 173.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 674,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,322,000 after acquiring an additional 427,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 173.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 673,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,671 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

