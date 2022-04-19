Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

