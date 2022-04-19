Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
