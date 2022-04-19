McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 14% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)
