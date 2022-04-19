McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 14% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

