McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of McKesson worth $733,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $324.70. 997,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,199. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $329.39. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.28.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

