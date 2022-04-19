MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Update

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. 64,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,991. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $574.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $38,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $18,500,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

