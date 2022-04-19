Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $46,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCG. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

