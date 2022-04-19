Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 981 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.66. 7,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,229. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.