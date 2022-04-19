Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,975. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

