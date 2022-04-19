Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 154 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. 17,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

