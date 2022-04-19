Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. 88,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,992. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

