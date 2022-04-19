Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.38 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,235. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

