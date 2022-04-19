Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $333.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

