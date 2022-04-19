Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $6.35 on Tuesday, hitting $206.66. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

