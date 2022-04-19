MesChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,052.00 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a market capitalization of $283,667.20 and $16,052.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.99 or 0.07426151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.42 or 1.00139555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

