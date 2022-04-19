Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204.78 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $204.78 million and $530.20 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00007432 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00261387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00104922 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

