Metronome Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,665.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $35.53 million and $25,665.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07404077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.88 or 0.99765729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,015,098 coins and its circulating supply is 13,870,524 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

