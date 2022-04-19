MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 187,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,875,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 536,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

