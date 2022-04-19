MILC Platform (MLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.62 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MILC Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MILC Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

