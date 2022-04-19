Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $66.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.39 or 0.07461928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.28 or 0.99991258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042155 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 465,884,341 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

