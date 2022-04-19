Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading Down 2.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 161,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 547,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

