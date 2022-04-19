Minerva Surgical Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 20th. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

