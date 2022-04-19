Minerva Surgical Inc’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 20th. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

