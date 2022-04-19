Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 39,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,056,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

