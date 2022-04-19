MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Stock Price Up 8.3%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 280,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 364,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.21. The firm has a market cap of £67.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.19.

In other news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £15,375 ($20,003.90).

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

