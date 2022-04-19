Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will report sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.18 million to $51.35 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Model N stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,335. The company has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

