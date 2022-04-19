Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

TAP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 10,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,441. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.