Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Momentus in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Momentus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

MNTS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 749,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,872. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

