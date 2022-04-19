Monero Classic Price Tops $0.35 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $29,397.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00615819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.