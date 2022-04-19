MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 37.3% This Week

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $820,686.70 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00196876 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,292,828 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.